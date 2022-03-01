HARTFORD
Lyall Jean Noreika
March 30, 1941 - Feb. 21, 2022
Lyall Jean Noreika, age 80, of Hartford entered into eternal life on Monday, February 21, 2022.
She was born on March 30, 1941, the daughter of Lyle (Poke) and Marie Palmer in Crandon. She was the third oldest of seven children. She resided in Crandon until the age of 18, when she married the love of her life, David Nathan Noreika. They have been married for a beautiful sixty-two years. Together they have three children, David, Kristin and Constance. They lived in Sussex for a few years, until they moved to Hubertus in 1970, where they raised their three children. Jean had various jobs throughout the years and always managed to be there for her kids. With Jean working different shifts, Dave was always there. They were always a team, and their children always came first. They enjoyed their cabin Up North for many years and created beautiful memories. At the cabin, Jean loved to mow the lawn and go fishing on Pine Lake. Jean has always enjoyed watching sports and attending her kids’, grandkids’ and great-grandkids’ games. If you have attended any of these sporting events while Jean was there, you would see how competitive she could be, sometimes too much. She was always their #1 fan.
Jean is survived by her loving husband, David Noreika of Hartford; her son, David (Debbie Rossman) of Green Bay her daughter Kristin Burg (Brian Zemke) of Jackson, and her daughter Connie Okla (Mike) of Hartford. She was proud Grandma of Amie (Derek) Bealeau, Daniel (Vanessa) Noreika, Sara Lawson, Amanda Burg (Sam Sawicky), Ashley Burg, Kayla Okla and Joey Okla; proud Great-Grandma to Daniel, Lucas, Lyla and Addy Beauleau. She was wonderful sister to the late George Palmer, her sister Connie King, younger brothers James Palmer, Glenn Palmer and the late Guy Palmer; also loved by many in laws, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Marie Palmer; sister Marlene, and her two brothers George and Guy.
Memorial service for Jean will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, Wisconsin 53027, with The Very Reverend Father Rick Stoffel officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 p.m.- 5:45 p.m.
A memorial Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church (208 N. Park Avenue Crandon, WI 54520) in Spring 2022, with committal in Lakeview Cemetery, Crandon. Please check www.shimonfuneralhome.com for updated service information.
Special thanks to Dr. Dirk Steinert, the doctors and nurses at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s, the staff at the Pavilion, the doctors and nurses at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend and the special nurses with Horizon Home Care and Hospice.
Contributions in memory of Jane are appreciated to St. Jude Children Hospital, in care of Jean’s family.
Shimon Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family.