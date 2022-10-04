REMEMBERING A KIND MAN
GREENWOOD
Lyle Dean Kaetterhenry
March 30, 1968 – Oct. 3, 2022
Lyle Kaetterhenry, 54, of Greenwood, went to see Jesus on October 3, 2022, at the home of his sister, Penny. Lyle was born on March 30, 1968 in Milwaukee and was eight in a crew of ten children born to Lorell and Dorothy (Hartmann) Kaetterhenry. He was his mom’s number one son, born second.
He attended Erin Elementary School before moving to Germantown for his high school years.
He enjoyed driving truck for Kruepke in Jackson for over ten years and drove over the road for various companies. He had a natural gift for mechanics and woodworking. He spent countless hours tinkering in the garage, working on cars, making “log cabin bird houses,” and fixed anything when someone asked for his help. “If you gave him scrap, he’d turn it into a treasure.”
Left behind to share his memories include his two children, RaeAnn Krawzik, Kaitlin (Josh) Tock; granddaughter LiliAnn Krawzik; step-grandson Brendan Krawzik; sisters Barbara (Tony) Kohler, Nancy Kaetterhenry, Penny Ritger, Susan Jane (Steve) Phelps, Karen (Tom) Moldenhauer, and Wanda Kaetterhenry; brothers Dale (Carol) Kaetterhenry, Paul Kaetterhenry, and Matthew (Dawn) Kaetterhenry. Also to cherish Lyle’s memory are seven nieces, three nephews, two great-nieces, nine great-nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Martin Ritger. Most of all, he can’t wait to see his infant son, Dustin Dean, who was taken from him and Kim way too young.
There will be a time of visiting from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., followed by a time of remembering Lyle’s life at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend).
Join us at the graveside at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, at Washington County Memorial Park (3358 Paradise Drive, West Bend), where Lyle will be laid to rest with his son, Dustin.
Contributions in Lyle’s memory to Reformer’s Unanimous Strongholds would be greatly appreciated. Reformer’s Unanimous Strongholds is held every Friday night for people with addiction at Falls Baptist Church (N69-W12703 Appleton Avenue, Menomonee Falls, WI, 53051), 262-251-7051. This is something that Lyle battled with for many years.