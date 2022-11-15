WEST BEND
Lyle W. Morrison
Sept. 21, 1941 - Nov. 11, 2022
Lyle W. Morrison, age 81, of West Bend peacefully passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. He was born September 21, 1941, in Shevlin, Minnesota, the son of Helen (Peterson) and Stanley Morrison.
Lyle married Gayle Knutson on June 4, 1966, at Gary, Minnesota. Together they raised two children. Lyle retired from Cedarburg High School and UW-Washington County. In his spare time, he enjoyed wood carving, camping, traveling (favorite place was Hawaii), and loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lyle was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
Lyle is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gayle, children, Michael (Michelle), Kristina (Patrick) Groth, grandchildren, Nathan (Carly), Tyler (Katie), Justin (Angela), Brandon (Sophia), great grandchildren, Adeline, Jackson and soon to be Benson. Also survived by his sisters; Mary Beth and Ann Marie, sisters-in-law, Nyla, Karen, Lynda, Mavis (Myron), Cyndi, Pam (Jeff), and Marlene. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Sam & Dale and one sister-in-law Avis.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1044 S. Silverbrook Drive, West Bend, WI 53095, with Pastor Jim Hearne officiating. Please join the family for a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place immediately following the funeral at Washington County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church or friends of Lac Lawrann Conservancy.
The Phillip Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.