WAUSAU
Lynn M. LaPorte
June 3, 1948 - Dec. 21, 2022
Our dearly beloved Lynn M. LaPorte, age 74, left us way too soon on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Mount View Care Center in Wausau.
Lynn was born on June 3, 1948, to Loren and Marjorie (Hunt) LaPorte. She graduated from D.C. Everest High School and went on to get her master’s degree in Physical Education from UW-LaCrosse. She taught Physical Education for 36 years at West Bend East High School. Lynn was a pioneer in the creation of girls interscholastic athletic competition. She began her coaching in girls softball and basketball but found her true calling and was instrumental in developing the girls volleyball program. She led her teams to ten conference championships, 9 WIAA state tournament appearances, which included 3 state championships in 1983, 1993 and 1995. In 2012, she was inducted into the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame. The friendship and well being of young people was always dear to her heart.
Her family was always the most important thing to her. She loved us deeply and was generous to a fault. She was deeply devoted and loyal to her many friends and brought laughter with her everywhere. Her other loves were her feline roomies Tre, Desi and Luci. Lynn was passionate about traveling and made trips all around the world.
Lynn is lovingly survived by her father, Loren LaPorte of Rothschild; siblings Mary (Kent) Luedtke of Neillsville, Bruce (Shelley) LaPorte of Rothschild; and Scott LaPorte of Neenah; nieces and nephews Kim (Scott) Swita, Ryan (Brooke) Luedtke and Greg Luedtke and Larissa (Doug) Rebhahn, Dustin (Teresa) LaPorte and Alaina LaPorte; 12 great-nieces and -nephews and many wonderful relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2022 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 602 Military Road, Rothschild. The Rev. Al Slowiak will officiate. The service will be available via livestream on Lynn’s obituary page at www.brainardfuneral.com. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday.
Brainard Funeral Home-Wausau is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.brainardfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to establish an athletic scholarship in Lynn’s name.
Rest in peace, good and gentle soul.