HARTFORD
Marcella A. “Sally” Wagner
Sept. 1, 1944 – Oct. 16, 2022
Marcella A. (aka Sally) Wagner, of Hartford, passed away on October 16, 2022 at the age of 78 years.
She was born on September 1, 1944 in Howard, South Dakota, the daughter of Herman Holvick and Iona (nee Callis) Holvick.
Sally was a strong, caring, loving person. Her caring nature led her to Cedar Community where she was a CNA until her retirement. She loved her family and always put aside her needs to care for others. She will deeply be missed by not only her family, but by those who have crossed her path. This includes her precious cat, Sasha, whom Sally fell in love with the minute she laid eyes on her, and knew she had to rescue.
Marcella is survived by her daughters Marcia (David) Holtman and Annette (Paul) Schwartz, her son Donald Wagner, her grandchildren Tiffanie Laubenheimer, Jessica (Leland II) Rogers, Brianna Laubenheimer, Shantelle (Scot Hale) Laubenheimer, Bradlee Holtman, Dustin (Sarah Kaul) Wagner, Deric Schwartz, Dylan (Victoria Riehle (Owen)) Schwartz, and by her great-grandchildren Kayda and Ahbriel Flitsch, Xavier and Greyson LeBron, Leland III (Angel Carbon) and Loghin Rogers, Nevaeh and Dominic Nigl, and Jesse Minigh, by her sister Carol Holvick, by her best friend of 71 years, Rosemary Heder, and by other relatives and friends.
Visitation is Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 2:30 – 4 p.m. at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, in Hartford. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial is at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hartford.
The family extends its special thanks to Accent Hospice in the field and on the unit at the Lutheran Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, Washington County Humane Society or Peace Lutheran Church in Hartford are appreciated.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home – Hartford is serving the family.