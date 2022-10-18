KEWASKUM
Margaret Bergemann
April 18, 1921 – October 10, 2022
Margaret Bergemann 101, of Kewaskum, entered eternal life on October 10, 2022.
Margaret was born on April 18th 1921, the daughter of the late Andrew and Alice (nee Samuels), Gron; and on September 12th 1942, she was united in marriage to Kenneth Bergemann.
Margaret was a long-time member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in West bend, where she was part of the Sunshine gals and a past choir member.
Those Margaret leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three nephews, Mark (Jane) Borchert of Colorado Springs Colorado, David (Elizabeth) Borchert of Eden Utah, and Eric (Christine) Borchert of Deerbrook Wisconsin; five great nephews and nieces, Nicholas Pasquale, Christie Nielson, Matthew (Marta) Borchert, Isaac Borchert, Erin Borchert, Aimee Borchert, and four great-great nephews and nieces, Caleb Pasquale, Jackson Pasquale, Lillian Borchert, and Penelope Borchert.
In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth, her sister Mary Ann and her husband James, her brother Andrew Gron Jr, and a great nephew Jo-Jo.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 21st at 11:00, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in West Bend, WI. The Borchert family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Kettle Moraine Gardens staff and to Michelle and the staff from Preceptor Hospice.