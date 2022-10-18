WEST BEND
Margaret 'Marge' Legate
October 9, 1938 - October 11, 2022
Margaret ‘Marge’ Legate (nee Meunier, formerly Schultz), age 84 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on October 11, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Marge was born on October 9, 1938 in Milwaukee to John and Lucille (nee Loper) Meunier. She was united in marriage to Milton Van 'Sam' Legate on June 17, 1967 at First United Methodist Church in Hartford. Sam passed away in 1998.
Marge graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1957. She worked at a Laundromat in Oconomowoc and Libby’s Canning in Hartford. Later she worked at Amity Leather in West Bend. Marge was a devoted homemaker.
In her younger years, she liked going to Marty Zifkos Ballroom in Hartford. Marge loved crossword puzzles, Westerns, Daniel O’Donnell and the Packers. She was very active in the Meadowbrook Apartments Community in West Bend.
Those Marge leaves behind to cherish her memory include her five children, Sharon (Gerald) Becker, Laura (David) Wagner, Wayne Schultz, Greg (Alida) Legate, and Brian (Traci) Legate; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Charlotte (Patrick) Froemming. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Sam; Marge was preceded in death by her daughter, Cyndi Kemeny; granddaughter, Angela Legate; five brothers, Jack Meunier, Ron (Sandra) Meunier, and Delano (Eiko) Meunier, Glen (first: Keiko, second: Jackie) Meunier, and Wayne (Jackie) Meunier; and former husband, George S. Schultz.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 1:30 pm at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W Washington St. - West Bend, WI 53095). The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the time of service. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park following the service. Memorials in Marge’s name can be directed to Pilgrim Lutheran Church in West Bend.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospitals in West Bend and Menomonee Falls for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marge’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.