RUBICON
Margaret (Marge) Sattler Van Beckum
Dec. 27, 1930 - Nov. 10, 2022
Margaret (Marge) Sattler Van Beckum died on November 10, 2022, at Shorehaven’s Skilled Nursing Care Home in Oconomowoc.
Marge was born Margaret Dorothy Sattler on December 27, 1930, to Jacob and Rose (Janschitz) Sattler in Wauwatosa.
She attended Wauwatosa High School. After high school she attended secretarial school. Later in life Marge earned her nursing degree at MATC and worked as an RN for Hartford Memorial Hospital for many years. She also started the home care hospice program in Hartford with her friend Micky Rossmiller, and worked as a hospice nurse.
Marge married James Van Beckum on June 21, 1952, and they bought the family farm in Rubicon.
Marge is lovingly remembered by her children, Peter (Cindy) Van Beckum, Sarah (Matt) Van Beckum, Mary (Steve) Goshorn, David (Carina) Van Beckum, Paula (Jon) Van Beckum, and Joseph (Dona) Van Beckum; as well as her eleven grandchildren, William, James, Jacob, Henry, August, Greta, Seth, Franklin, Wil, Danielle and Angela; and five great-grandchildren, Cora, Amelia, Jackson, James, and Theodore.
Marge was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her three sisters: Rose (Bruce) Pluckhahn, Pauline (Leonard) Ruskusky, and Lily (James) Harwood.
When she was not fully occupied raising six children, Marge enjoyed gardening, traveling, reading, and time with her friends. She was also an active member of St. Mary of the Hill Parish in Hubertus.
Marge’s family members wish to extend their sincere thanks to their brother, David, who was instrumental in caring for her for the past many years, her caregiver and friend, Kerry Kemnitz, and Shorehaven’s skilled nursing staff. Marge and all who loved her, whether with us or gone, are in the family’s thoughts and prayers.
Memorials may be given to Saint Mary of the Hill Parish in Hubertus.
Memorial services for Marge will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022, in the St. Thérèse Chapel at Holy Hill (1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033), with Father Jude officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church prior to service from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow the service.