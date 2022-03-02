Margaret Washa
Jan. 23, 1938 - Feb. 26, 2022
Margaret Washa (nee Garcia) of Whitefish Bay, formerly of West Bend, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. She was born in West Bend on January 23, 1938, to Peter and Roseann (nee Riley) Garcia.
Maggie was known for her beautiful, radiant smile, her mischievous twinkle in her eye that gleamed with warmth and acceptance. She had an energy that drew people near to her and she illuminated any room.
In addition to raising and caring for her seven children, Maggie maintained a sales career, including 20 years at George Watts & Son. Maggie was an avid reader and loved to travel, play dominoes and watch classic films. She also enjoyed sailing and was a member of the Milwaukee Yacht Club.
Maggie is survived by her companion of almost 30 years Keith Frauen, her children Jon Engeleiter, Polly (Bill) Gruszynski, Peter Engeleiter, Libby (DJ) Burns, Kurt (Marty) Engeleiter, Patrick (Julie) Engeleiter, twelve grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings Lenora (Gerald) Glover, Peter (Ardyce) Garcia, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Maggie was preceded in death by her daughter Amy Boyle, her parents Peter and Roseann and her sisters Carmen Sauer and Patricia Miller.
A visitation will be held at Feerick Funeral Home, 2025 East Capitol Drive Shorewood, WI, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022. A memorial service will follow at 4:30 p.m.
Donations in Maggie’s memory can be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.