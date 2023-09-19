NEWBURG
Marian A. Beggan Daubenmeyer
Nov. 25, 1923 – Sept. 16, 2023
Marian A. Beggan Daubenmeyer (nee Zeltinger), age 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 16, 2023. She was born on November 25, 1923, to the late Ben and Frances (Proschinger) Zeltinger in the Town of Trenton. She attended Holy Trinity Catholic School in Newburg, WI. She was united in marriage to James Beggan on October 15, 1949 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg, WI. James predeceased her on January 13, 1989.
In 1992 she married Dale Daubenmeyer in Lakeland, FL. Dale predeceased her on April 10, 2007.
She worked at Amity Leather Products in West Bend and at The West Bend Daily News.
Those Marian leaves behind to cherish her memory include her nieces and nephews, Bernard (Jeannie Jerde) Mrazik, Br. Jerome Campbell OFM Cap., Mary (Robert) Neuman, Janice Oelhafen, Ronald Violet, Gayle Kugler, Margo (Bernard) Suardini, Jeffrey (Terry) Beggan, Renee (Paul) Smits, Mark Beggan, Michael (Patti) Black, Cathy (Gus) Wulfkuhle, Patrick (Carol) Black, Thomas (Mary) Black and Maureen (Craig) Penrose. Sister-in-law Marjorie Black. Step-daughters, Gale (Rick) Kramer, Ila Keebauch and Irene (Allan) Fleming and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, parents-in-law Frank and Christine Beggan, and her husbands, she is preceded in death by her sisters Gertrude (Miles) Campbell and Dorothy (Gilbert) Mrazik, a brother, Bernard Zeltinger, sister-in-law Rosemary Violet, brothers-in-law Francis (Hyacinth) Beggan, Donald (Helen) Beggan, and Harry Black. Nephew, Christopher Beggan and nephew-in-law, Russell Oelhafen.
SERVICE: According to Marian's wishes, a graveside service in remembrance of her, led by Br. Jerome, will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Michael Chapel Cemetery, N3604 Scenic Dr., Cascade, WI.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of The Waterford At West Bend Assisted Living Community and Lily Hospice of Cedarburg, WI for their compassionate care of Marian.
