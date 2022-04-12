CAMPBELLSPORT
Marian A. Krieser
Jan. 23, 1927 - April 9, 2022
Marian A. Krieser, 95, formerly of Kewaskum, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport.
Marian was born on January 23, 1927, in Nenno, the daughter of the late Frank and Emma (nee Breuer) Bruckert. On May 11, 1949, she was united in marriage to Kenneth G. Krieser at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nenno. Kenneth preceded Marian in death on November 25, 2000. Marian worked at Regal Ware in Kewaskum for 38 years. She was an avid Brewers fan.
She is survived by four sons, Fred (Kathy) Krieser of Kewaskum, Ken (Rogene) Krieser of West Bend, Tom (Mary Ann) of Belgium, and Dan Krieser of Kewaskum; a daughter, Kathleen (Richard) Mielkie of Elmore; a daughter-in-law, Jocelyn Bruckert of Pearson; 12 grandchildren, Kristen (Kevin) Dewry, April Bruckert, Jennifer Krebs, Jessica (Bill) Loser, Sarah (Brian) Van Beek, JoAnn Mielkie, Jim Mielkie, Jolene (Ryan) Heling, Ryan Krieser (Amber Keller), Brad (Kayla) Krieser, Nick (Becky) Krieser, and Luke Krieser (Danielle); 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; a sister, Rose Mary “Rosie” Henning of West Bend; a sister-in-law, Rita Bruckert of West Bend; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marian was preceded in death by her son Robert Bruckert; five brothers, Peter (Eugenia) Bruckert, Gilbert (Theresa) Bruckert, Ralph, Raymond, and Joseph Bruckert; two sisters, Helen (Harvey) Giese and Virginia (George) Feucht; a brother-in-law, Eli Henning; two great-granddaughters, Gabrielle and Faith Mielkie.
VISITATION: Marian’s family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main Street, in Kewaskum, from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Marian will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Father Jacob Strand will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to thank Brooklyn, Cindy, and MyKayla, and the staff at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport, Preceptor Hospice, and Jenny and Lindsay Krebs for their help and care for Marian.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marian’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.