Marian E. Martin
May 20, 1935 - Dec. 22, 2022
Marian E. Martin (nee Beine), age 87, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Cedar Community in West Bend.
Marian was born on May 20, 1935, in Hartford to Andrew and Eleanore (nee Kraemer) Beine. She was united in marriage to Douglas Martin on October 31, 1956, at St. Kilian Catholic Church.
Marian spent a great deal of her life taking care of others. She raised eight children, then went on to regularly look after many other children, which of course included grandchildren, but others including the Antonioni boys, the Rosine boys who later became her step-grandchildren, and numerous others. Many of these bonds created by her loving care live on even to this day. She loved children, and while taking care of infants, would often hug them and say, “I could just eat you up!” She played a big role in helping her “ma” after her “pa” passed away; every week setting ma’s hair, taking her to the Valley Bank, grocery shopping, and visiting her every day in the final times when she was at the nursing home. Marian was the daily caretaker for her beloved husband for many years after disease and accident struck him later in life. Now, our prayer is that she is in the eternal presence of God as her reward.
Marian is survived by her children: Scott Martin, Judy Martin, Kathleen Rosine, Laura (Michael) Lentz, Cindy (Michael) Loosen, Robert (Charlotte) Martin and Jay Martin; grandchildren Bradley (Samantha) Lentz, Clayton (Ryan St. Peter) Lentz and Morgan (special friend Evan) Lentz, Julia (special friend Negassi) Loosen, Jacob Loosen and Sierra Loosen, Robert Martin II (Mara), Jonathon Martin, Richard (Sarah) Herriges, Candace (Joshua) Koning, Craig Rosine, Bryan (Angela) Rosine; great-grandchildren Gabe and Teddy Lentz, Taylor, Carson, Kamden, Parker, Tana and Tegan Rosine, Damian, Silas and Fiona Herriges, Sawyer and Xavier Koning. She is further survived by her brothers and sister, Walter Beine, Norman (Diane) Beine, Richard (Karen) Beine, Helen (Gerald) Koepp, and Frederick (Donna) Beine. She is further survived by brothers in-law and sisters in-law, special friends Julie Champine and family, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas; son Jeffrey; sisters Marcella Wondra and Dorothy Marks; brothers Andrew Beine Jr. and Rueben Beine.
Mass of Christian Burial for Marian will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church, Hartford, with Father Jude Peters, OCD, officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery, Thompson.
We extend our sincere gratitude to Cedar Community for the great care they provided for Mom and our family.
Thanks for being our Mom. You will always be with us.
Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500 or visit www.shimonfuneralhome.com.