Marian Meta Brandt
Nov. 28, 1942 - Feb. 4, 2023
Marian Meta Brandt (nee Koepsell) peacefully passed away on February 4, 2023. She was born on November 28, 1942, to her parents, Gotthold A. Koepsell and Verona A.M (nee Gloede) in the Town of Herman, Dodge County. Marian was baptized on December 6, 1942 by Pastor Herman Laabs, which led to her confirmation on April 28, 1957, by Pastor William Lauterbach at Immanuel Lutheran Church (River Church). Marian was united in marriage with Ronald H. Brandt for 54 years on July 20, 1968. Together, their marriage was blessed with 3 children, Cheryl, Dean, and Brian.
Marian grew up in the Mayville area working alongside her parents on the family farm until moving to Hartford in 1965, where she worked at the Badger Lab in Jackson. Marian and Ronald soon made their forever home in Cedarburg. Aside from Marian taking care of the children, her full-time job was working on the family farm with Ronald for 54 years. Marian’s true passions included baking, talking to her loving family, polka dancing and traveling alongside her husband. Marian’s selflessness was expressed by always putting others first, her famous words were, “Don’t worry about me.”
Those Marian leaves to cherish her memory include her loving husband, Ronald; children, Cheryl (Brian) Ehmke of Hartford, Dean (Michelle) Brandt of Cedarburg, and Brian (Julie) Brandt of Cedarburg; grandchildren, Brandon (Shannon) Ehmke, Annette (Austin) Nerby, Kyle, Justin, Allison Ehmke, Brianna, Mallory, and Andrew Brandt, Nora and Katie Brandt; great-grandchildren, Alexis Nerby and Parker Ehmke, along with a great-grandchild coming along; step-great-grandchild, Braylen LeClair; two sisters, Lorraine Hahn and Elaine Gunst (Claude) Rex; brother-in-law, Robert Schultz; sister-in-law, Hildegarde Brandt; stepsiblings, Gary Dummer and Connie (Mike) Thull; stepsister-in-law, Carol Dummer. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Doreen Kay; mother-in-law, Eleanor Brandt; father-in-law, Herbert Brandt; stepfather, Harvey Dummer; three sisters, Arlene Ohland, Marlis Glamann, and Edna Schultz; three brothers-in-law, Marvin Ohland, Earl Hahn and Leland Gunst; stepbrother Duane Dummer; and stepsister-in-law, Sharon Dummer; brothers-in-law, Wilmer (Joanne) Brandt and Allen Brandt; sister-in-law, Lorraine (Russell) Pluedeman; and two nieces, Jean Kelley and Anola Ketelhohn.
Funeral services for Marian will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. Family will welcome guests at 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. with a service time starting at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Vicki Simon officiating. Marian will be buried at Immanuel Cemetery immediately following the service.
The family would like to thank Serenity Villa for the continuous involvement, memories, and care for Marian. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School, or memorials of your choice are appreciated.
