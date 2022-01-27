JACKSON
Marianna J. Ziemer, 88
Aug. 4, 1933 - Jan. 25, 2022
Marianna J. Ziemer (nee Prochnow) of Jackson went home to her Heavenly Father on January 25, 2022, at the age of 88. Marianna was born in Jackson on August 4, 1933, the daughter of the late John and Sophia (nee Heidtke) Prochnow. On June 15, 1957, Marianna was united in marriage to Arthur Ziemer at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church. Marianna worked as a bookkeeper for Boehlke Propane for many years. Marianna enjoyed collecting dolls, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles, word search books and reading.
Marianna is survived by her husband, Arthur; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Marianna was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington Ave., Grafton. Interment will be at the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Grafton, or charity of your choice are appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.