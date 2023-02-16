ZEPHYYRHILLS, FLORIDA
Marie E. Thull
Nov. 11, 1945 - Feb. 8, 2023
Marie passed peacefully surrounded by her family on February 8, 2023, at the age of 77 in Zephyrhills, Florida, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s.
Marie was born in West Bend. She attended Holy Angels School and later attended West Bend High School. Out of high school she worked at Amity and then Enger Kress, eventually retiring from there.
Marie was the daughter to Elizabeth and Sylvester Jacak. She later married Richard Thull in 1964 and had five children.
Marie loved her children and grandchildren and can’t forget her love of dogs. Marie never miss the opportunity to watch her grandchildren play their sports.
Survivors include her husband, Richard of 58 years; children Tracy (Bill) Zeeb, Todd (Angie) Thull, Tricia (Duayne) Vancha, Terri (Jeff) Miller and Travis (Joy) Thull; 13 grandchildren, Jamie (Chris) Jamieson, Sarah Zeeb (special farmer Julian Popp), Tyler Zeeb, Bryce Thull, Crystal (Joey) Bond, Justin (Holly) Vancha, Amanda (Stefan) Maldonado, Jordan (Kendra) Vancha, Michael (Becca) Vancha, Colten and Jaidan Miller, Madelyn and Carson Thull; 17 great-grandchildren, Franklin and Henry Jamieson, Lucas, Landon and Lexi Zeeb, Madisyn and Carter Bond, Owen, Braelyn, and Bennett Vancha, Aidan and Nolan Lara, Olivia Maldonado, Bryson and Kinley Vancha, Malachi and Sophia Vancha; sisters, Pat (Tom) Hron, Doris (Tom) Hebert and Diane (Steve) Liegl; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents Elizabeth and Sylvester Jacak, infant sister Kathryn, in-laws Joseph and Helen Thull, and beloved pets Tiny, Pepper and Midnight.
Celebration of life will be in Wisconsin at a later date.