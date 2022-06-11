KEWASKUM
Marie Ruth Wietor
Sept. 4, 1926— June 8, 2022
Marie Ruth Wietor (nee Hanrahan), age 95 years, of Kewaskum was called home peacefully to be with the Lord on June 8, 2022, at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport.
Marie was born on September 4, 1926, in Sheboygan to David and Mae Hanrahan (Foy), and grew up in the Kewaskum/Beechwood area. She was united in marriage to Cyril Wietor on October 1, 1947, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Cyril passed away in 2007.
Marie graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1944. She worked at Sentry Foods in Kewaskum. Marie enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing cards, old fashioneds, and traveling. She visited Germany, as well as Hawaii and many other places around the United States. She was also known for her Schaum Tort. Marie loved her God, spending time with her friends and family, and holding Fourth of July celebrations.
Those Marie leaves behind to cherish her memory include two children, Richard (Mary) Wietor and David (Yvonne) Wietor; grandchildren, Michelle (Tony) Spaeth, Ryan Wietor, Sara Wietor, Danielle (Jason) Thull, and Ty Wietor; eight great-grandchildren, Sydney Spaeth, Christian Spaeth, Averie Spaeth, Abby Thull, Hannah Thull, Caleb Thull, Carson Wietor, and Hudson Wietor. She is further survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Hanrahan, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, and her husband, Cyril, Marie was preceded in death by her son Daniel Wietor; siblings, Patricia (Raynor) Herriges, Jerome (Myrtle) Hanrahan, and George Hanrahan; father-in-law and mother-inlaw, Frank and Minnie Wietor (nee Serwe); and brothersin- law and sisters-in-law, Al (Lee) Wietor and Leo (Norma) Wietor, and Lucy (Oscar) Boegel.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (305 Main St., Kewaskum, WI 53040). The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at Church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Kewaskum (Highway 28 W). In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marie’s name can be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum or Holy Angels Catholic School in West Bend.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens, Serenity Villa, and Preceptor Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marie’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book at www.myrhum-patten.com to share your condolences with the family.