WEST BEND
Marilyn D. Schommer
July 2, 1927 - March 13, 2023
Marilyn D. Schommer, nee Perkins, of West Bend went home to her Lord surrounded by loving family members on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center Grafton at the age of 95 years. She was born July 2, 1927, in Milwaukee to the late Dorwin and Elizabeth (nee Muckerheide) Perkins.
She attended Holy Trinity Grade School, graduating from Kewaskum High School with the Class of 1945. She went on to attend Bryant Stratton Business College. For a short time, she worked as an executive secretary for Regal Ware Manufacturing.
On November 29, 1947, she was united in marriage to Marvin E. Schommer at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Marvin predeceased August 31, 2000.
Survivors include 8 children: Gary (Debra) of Menomonee Falls, Mark, Dan (Amy), Bob (Lorie), Fred (Patty), Mary (Gary) Wild, Rich (Bonnie), and Brian (Lynn), all of West Bend; 1 son-in-law, Fred Harris of Flagstaff, AZ; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Viola Lawrenz of Gillett and Patricia Kirschling of Cable; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 children, Nick (Janet) and Joanne Harris.
Marilyn was most proud of being a mom to 10 children. After the family was grown, she was an active member of Holy Angels Parish. She helped coordinate and run the church rummage sales, was a member of the Christian Women’s Confraternity, volunteered with the Meals-On-Wheels program, crocheted many mercy mats for the homeless, and many more volunteer opportunities. She was also a gifted quilter. Many family members were given quilts over the years, and many more were donated to various organizations.
The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend on Friday, March 17, from 4 until 7 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 7 p.m., and also Saturday at church from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Angels Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Angels Parish for their outreach programs are appreciated.
Marilyn’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at Gable’s on the Pond in Random Lake for the incredible care and friendship.
Schmidt Funeral Home, West Bend, is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.