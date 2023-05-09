Marilyn Elizabeth Baumgartner
July 27, 1934 - April 17, 2023
Marilyn Elizabeth Baumgartner (Schatz), age 88, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 17, 2023 at Cedar Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on July 27, 1934, to the late Arthur and Harriett Schatz in the Town of Colgate.
Marilyn will be missed by her children, Allan (Lori), John, Karen, LuAnn, and daughters-in-law: Debbie and Sandy; her grandchildren, BobbiJo (Sean), Rebecca, Courtney (Kevin), Mark (Missy), Brad, Shawn (Douglas), Jason (Vanessa), Jennifer, Ericka, Nathaniel. Marilyn was also Great-Grandma to Sloan; Logan, Melanie, Austin, Roman, Hudson, Emma, Preston, and Vera.
She is further survived by other relatives and friends. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; sons Daniel, Jeffrey and Lauren, and brother Gordon.
Her final resting place will be at Zion Cemetery in Colgate. A family graveside service and burial will be held by her family May 15, 2023.
