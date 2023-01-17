KEWASKUM
Marilyn L. Anderson
July 16, 1929 - January 15, 2023
Marilyn L. Anderson, 93, of Kewaskum passed away on January 15, 2023, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
Marilyn was born on July 16, 1929, in Jackson. On July 23, 1955, she was united in marriage to Walter Anderson at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend. Walter preceded Marilyn in death on December 6, 1996. Marilyn was an accomplished organist, playing for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church when they were in downtown West Bend on a pipe organ as well as serving on a Ladies League for many years at church. Marilyn enjoyed sewing and quilting. Above all else, Marilyn loved seeing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Those Marilyn leaves behind to cherish her memory include her children, James (Jackie) Anderson, Randal (Julie) Anderson, Janet Tappa (Dave), Kevin (Elaine) Anderson, and Deborah Wren; her daughter-in-law, Ardell Anderson; six grandchildren, Eric Anderson, Laura Anderson, Philip Anderson, Dan (Leah) Anderson, Mike (Hailey) Anderson, Tim (Beth) Anderson; great-grandchildren, Alyvia Anderson, Carson Anderson, Rilynn Anderson, with another one on the way; a sister-in-law, Joyce Anderson; a best friend, Deanna Borns; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her son Dennis Anderson; her grandson Paul Anderson; many siblings and siblings-in-law.
VISITATION: Marilyn’s family will greet relatives and friends at Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, 777 Indiana Avenue, in West Bend on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A service for Marilyn will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Rev. Robert Hein will officiate and burial will follow at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the friendly staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum and Dick and Judy Kohn and their daughter, Amy, Jean and John Kuhaupt.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marilyn’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.