WEST BEND
Marilyn L. Miller
Sept. 19, 2022 – Nov. 19, 2022
Marilyn L. Miller (nee Koch) age 68 of West Bend died peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Kathy Hospice after succumbing to cancer. She was born September 8, 1954 in Milwaukee to Lloyd and Ellen (nee Willwohl) Koch.
Marilyn was born in Milwaukee and graduated from Custer High in 1972. After she was married and had a son she move to the town of Farmington in 1978. Marilyn lived in Washington County the remainder of her life.. She enjoyed reading, photography, long walks in the woods, hunting & fishing, swimming, gardening, cooking, celebrating Christmas and most of all spending time with her grand children.
Marilyn worked at Western States Envelopes in Butler, WI until she began working full time to help build West Bend Fence / A-1 Pools, a family business currently owned and operated by her son & daughter in law. Marilyn was faced with multiple health challenges in her life including surviving breast cancer in the 1990’s.
Marilyn is survived by her son Jason (Becky)Miller of West Bend, 3 grandchildren: Sarah, Bradly and Nathan and her former husband Dale Miller of West Bend. She is further survived by 2 cousins who reside in South Carolina.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Ellen Koch of Kewaskum.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12:00 noon at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Rev. Richard Stoffel will officiate. Inurnment will take place in St. Michael’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com