Marilyn L. (nee Mavis) Luedtke
February 25, 1931 - June 30, 2023
Marilyn L. (nee Mavis) Luedtke, age 92, passed away on Friday June 30, 2023. Marilyn (Mitzi) was born in Milwaukee on February 25, 1931, to Fred Carl and Evelyn (nee Stoewer) Mavis. She graduated from Milwaukee Lutheran High School Class of 1949. She attended Milwaukee County General Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1952.
She first served as a nurse at Milwaukee County Hospital working weekends as a young mother. As her family grew, Mitzi took a position closer to home, working 37 years in geriatric nursing at the Cedar Lake Home, most of those years as first shift supervisor. Her career inspired daughters, granddaughters, and nieces to follow her footsteps. After retirement from nursing, she cleaned her church of St. Paul’s Cedar Lake for over a decade. Mitzi enjoyed her cats, gardening, walking, quilting, and baking. Above all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by children, Colleen (Corey) Grothem of Nevada, Cheryll (David) Bublitz of Nevada, Cathy (Bill) Goss of Colorado, Christine (Curt) Horbas of Kewaskum, Hans “John” (Caprice) of West Bend, Carolyn Metternich of Germantown, Charles “Chuck” (Gina) of Jackson; 35 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Louise (Joseph) Roberts; six nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hans Walter Sr.; her parents, and her sister Doris Ulwelling.
Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at St. Paul’s Cedar Lake Church, 4115 German Village Road, West Bend, WI 53095. Interment at St. Paul’s Cedar Lake Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Guiding Eyes (www.guidingeyes.org) is what Mitzi would desire.
The Phillip Funeral Home will be assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.