WEST BEND
Marilyn M. (Flasch) Schlaefer
June 6, 1928 — October 27, 2022
Marilyn M. (Flasch) Schlaefer, nee Flasch, of West Bend was born to eternal life on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the age of 94 years. Marilyn was born to the late Leonard and Rosina (Ruplinger) Flasch on June 6, 1928, in St. Kilian.
On June 22, 1963, she was united in marriage to Leo F. Schlaefer at Holy Angels Catholic Church. They were married for 51 happy years.
Marilyn is survived by her daughters: Lisa (Mark) Gaston of Elgin, IL, Sara (Greg) Werner of Wayzata, MN, and Amy (Tim) Briscoe of Mequon; 11 grandchildren: Alexandra, Annalise and William Gaston, Jacob, Hannah and Elizabeth Werner, Martha (Charles Kiel), Isabel, Leo, George and Francis Briscoe; and great-granddaughter: Lucille Kiel. She is survived by her sisters-in-law: Shirley Flasch and Denise (Schlaefer) Miniskey; her brothers-inlaw: Bill (Marge) Schlaefer, Mark (Jean) Schlaefer, Phil (Jo) Schlaefer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her sister Shirley (and Paul) Wiedmeyer, her brother Donald Flasch, her sister-in-law Dorothy (and Larry) Schoofs, and her brother-in-law Richard Miniskey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leo, on June 20, 2014.
She was an active member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend, and volunteered throughout her life for the Samaritan Auxiliary, Meals on Wheels, and many other organizations.
She was an avid card player and a member of many bridge groups. In her later years, Marilyn discovered her talent for artwork. Her many paintings were shared with family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.; visitation to begin at 9:30.
In lieu of flowers, Marilyn and her family request memorial contributions to be made to St. Lawrence Seminary and the Albrecht Free Clinic.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family.