WEST BEND
Marilyn Ruth Wick
Aug. 20, 1938 - Feb. 10, 2022
Marilyn Ruth Wick (nee Campbell), late of West Bend, passed to her eternal rest Wednesday, February 10, 2022, peacefully, with her family at her side.
She was born in Oconto on August 20, 1938, graduated from Oconto High School and attended Teacher College in Milwaukee (UWM) before marrying in 1959.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Donald; her devoted children, Joan Bridge (David Urban), son Bruce Wick, and son-in-law Russell Boneck; her grandchildren Alex Zweck (Lorna), Phillip Bridge, Samantha Lambrecht (Tyler), Jacqueline Bridge, Julianne Bergin, Erica Bridge; and great-grandchildren Aleigha and Marcus Lambrecht. She is further survived by sisters Joan Szyba, Jeanne Hansel (Mike) and brothers James Campbell (Nancy), Donald Campbell (Shari), and William Campbell (Carla); brothers-in-law Herbert “Junior” Thome, Russ Wick (Elaine), Tim Wick (Becky), Mike Wick (Sharon), Gary Wick (Katherine Kaines), Charles Wick (Ron), Daniel Wick (Molly); and sisters-in-law Judy Beaudot and Patricia Stevenson; and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Marcella (Faulds) Campbell; her brother John Campbell and sister Shirley Thome; sisters-in-law Noreen Magerowski, Nancy Peters, and brother-in-law Dennis Peters; daughters Diane Boneck and Suzanne Legate Bergin; son-in-law John Bergin; granddaughter Angela Wick-Legate; great-granddaughter Karlie Lambrecht.
Marilyn worked alongside Don in the photography business, Roob Studios and later Don Frederick Photography, in West Bend for 40 years, running the office and sales. She has the distinction of being the only non-photographer awarded the Wisconsin Professional Photographer’s Association Lifetime Achievement for her contributions to the association. Marilyn also ran a successful Shaklee business for 30 years where she focused on health, nutrition and the environment and won many sales awards and trips as a result.
She enjoyed country dancing, socializing with customers at the studio and of course the Milwaukee Brewers. But her greatest joy was her time with her grandchildren, and she was shamelessly proud of all of them.
Marilyn’s life of faith, friendship, and love will forever serve as a guide to those she leaves behind, as she is born anew in God’s light.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, February 21, at Holy Angles Catholic Church in West Bend at 12:00 noon, visitation at the church at 11:00-11:45 a.m.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence, please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.