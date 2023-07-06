HARTFORD
Marion H. Thorn
April 22, 1931 - July 3, 2023
Marion H. Thorn, age 92, of Hartford entered eternal life on Monday, July 3, 2023, in her home at the Oconomowoc Senior Living Center, surrounded by her loving family.
Marion was born on April 22, 1931, in Milwaukee to Henrietta (nee Young) and Fred Best.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Benjamin Thorn, on August 15, 1953, in West Bend, where they were happily married for almost 70 years.
Marion always had a strong faith and was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church before establishing her current membership at St Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Slinger where she was an active member. Marion enjoyed many hobbies like cross stitching, coloring, and reading. She loved the simple things in life, and nothing was more important than family to Marion and she cherished her time spent with them.
Marion is survived by her husband, Ben Thorn; children, Bonnie (Kurt) Ritter, Terri (Michael) Thorn, Cindy (Greg) Page, Ben (Christine) Thorn, Steven (Traci) Thorn; grandchildren Craig, Jason, Meghan, Jessica, Amanda, Lindsay, Andrew, Alex, Ashley, Aaron, Aysiah, Kelsey, and Tyler; 23 loved great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sister Nancy Brown, and other loved family and friends.
Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Henrietta and Fred Best; 4 beloved sisters; 7 brothers-in-law; and 2 sisters-in-law.
Funeral services for Marion will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran church, 799 St. Paul Drive, Slinger, WI 53086, with pastor Ben Golisch officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 9:00 a.m - 11:00 a.m.
Committal at Pleasant Hill Cemetery will follow the service at 12:15 p.m.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit www.shimonfuneralhome.com or call 262-673-9500.