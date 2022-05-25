WEST BEND
Marion Jean Duenkel
May 12, 1947 - May 17, 2022
Marion Jean Duenkel (Ferencevich), age 75 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on May 17, 2022, at Froedtert Wauwatosa Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Marion was born on May 12, 1947, in Milwaukee to Joseph and Eunice Ferencevich (Hendrickson). She was united in marriage to Duane Allen Duenkel, Sr. on December 12, 1970, at St. Mary’s in Barton.
Marion graduated from West Bend High School in 1965. She was a dedicated certified nursing assistant for Washington County and Heartland Hospice of Fond du Lac. Over the years in the medical profession, Marion touched many lives and was honored to serve those in need. She was the most loving wife, mother, and grandmother, who always had time for her family.
Those Marion leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 51 years, Duane Sr.; son, Duane (Susan) Duenkel, Jr.; granddaughter, Kayla Duenkel; brothers-in-law Edwin Kotlewski and William (Linda) Duenkel; and sister-in-law, Ruth Washington. She is further survived by nieces and nephews, LeAnn Megonigle, Dawn (Jim) Hill, Cindy (Jeff) Metz, Terri Megonigle, Shane (Etta) Megonigle, Marla (Dan) Race, Kristin (Devin) Finke, Joseph (Jennifer) Ferencevich Jr., Andy (Jennifer) Ferencevich, William Ferencevich, Mark Ferencevich Jr.; Michael (Kelly) Ferencevich, Matthew Ferencevich, Kathy (Tom) Zehren, Helen Ferencevich, Mitchell (Melissa) Ferencevich, Marge Lesch, Bob (Terri) Gessner, Teresa (Tom) Fullerton, Laura (Stacey) Workowski, John (fiancé Jennifer Wiese) Duenkel, Charlie Duenkel, Joseph (Erica) Janicki, Erv Janicki; and great-nieces and great-nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her infant twin daughters, Annette and Rose; infant brother, Joe Ferencevich Jr.; brothers, Mark (Barbara) Ferencevich and Joe (Marlene) Ferencevich; sister, Barbara Kotlewski; and brothers-in-law, Tony Janicki and Tom Washington.
Private celebration of life will be held by her family.
Inurnment will be at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marion’s name can be directed to the Kraemer Cancer Center, https://pay.usbank.com/Form/Payments/New?id=Froedtert_West_Bend_Hospital_Foundation.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mooney and the staff at the Kraemer Center in West Bend, and the doctors, nurses and staff at Froedtert Wauwatosa for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marion’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in the care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.