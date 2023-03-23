KEWASKUM
Marion R. Pfeifer
April 5, 1933 - March 17, 2023
Marion R. Pfeifer, nee Zingsheim, of Kewaskum died on Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Pavilion at Glacier Valley at the age of 89 years. She was born April 5, 1933, in the Town of Addison to the late Leander and Frances (nee Gass) Zingsheim.
On July 16, 1955, she was united in marriage to William A. Pfeifer at St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony. Bill preceded her in death on January 9, 2002.
For more than 44 years, she worked at Amity Leather Products, both in production and management.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed tending to her flower gardens, crocheting, bowling and traveling with Bill.
Survivors include her son Jeffrey (Sally) of Sister Bay; 2 grandchildren Mollie (Mark) Petersen and Allison (Brandon Deaner) Pfeifer; 2 great-grandchildren: Harley and Louise; 1 sister Joyce Hart of West Bend; 3 sisters-in-law Lois Zingsheim of Campbellsport, Mary Ann Zingsheim of Hartford and Judy Zingsheim of Minocqua; brother-in-law Walter “Sonny” Held of Neosho; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister: Dale Zingsheim, Richard Zingsheim, Gerald Zingsheim and Joanne Held; and 1 brother-in-law, Dale Hart.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 31 at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church with a reception to follow in the church hall.
Marion’s family would like to extend a sincere and heartfelt thank-you to family, neighbors and friends who supported Marion over the past few years. You help was very much appreciated!
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.