PLAINVIEW, MINN.
Marjorie A. Beyer
Marjorie A. Beyer, nee Peotter, of Plainview, MN, formerly of Seymour and West Bend, was called home to heaven on Friday, December 18, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and a much shorter one with leukemia at the age of 88 years.
Family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of Marjorie's life on Sunday, July 10, from 1 until 4 p.m. at the Maurin Center at Lac Lawrann Conservancy, 300 Schmidt Road, West Bend.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. For more information, visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.