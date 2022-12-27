Marjorie Jane Burke
March 7, 1927 - Dec. 18, 2022
Marjorie Jane Burke (Williams) passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday December 18, 2022 at the age of 95 years old. She was born March 7, 1927, to Ivan and Juanita (Lowe) Williams in New Castle, Indiana. Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 75 years Edward Burke; children Mary (Richard) Stephan, John (Patty) Burke, Susan (Jim) Celmer, Jim Burke, Barb Dunavant, Ed (Carrie) Burke, Laura (Pete) Beine and Nels (Mike Hanson) Burke; son-in-law Don Hooser; fond nieces, nephews, and cousins; adored by 17 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and her doggy companions Millie and Chewey. She was preceded in death by her son Danny Burke, daughter Connie Hooser (Burke), son-in-law Keith Dunavant, daughter-in-law Melody Burke and her brother, James Williams.
Marjorie, Marge, Mom, Grandma, Grammy, Grandma Rosie, Great-Grandma & Great-Great Grandma were just a few names she went by. She was an exceptional matriarch of our family and inspired generations of the family with her love, selflessness, humor and wit. Her legacy of caring for others and being a nurse was carried on by 2 daughters and 1 granddaughter. Marjorie stayed in the home and raised 10 beautiful children. In 1975 she returned to school and earned her nursing degree, where she worked at various health care settings in the area. She was always proud to talk of her family and their accomplishments. She loved spending time with family, having her “annual beer” and making lefse - a family Christmas tradition. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Micke-Kopetsky, and her caregivers, Kelly, Michelle, and Stacie from Horizon Hospice.
Her family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Peace Lutheran Church
We find comfort in knowing she rests in the hands of our Savior Lord Jesus Christ.
A service will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center St., Hartford WI on Thursday, December 29. Visitation from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Service at 6 p.m.
Burial at Arlington Cemetery, 4141 S. 27th St., Milwaukee, December 30 at 2:00 p.m.