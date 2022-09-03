NEWBURG / ST. GERMAIN
Marjorie ‘Marge’ Grotelueschen
July 1, 1926 — Sept. 2, 2022
Marjorie “Marge” Grotelueschen (nee Isselman) of Newburg and St. Germain passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Kathy Hospice at the age of 96 years. She was born July 1, 1926, in Manitowoc, to Florent and Mayme (nee Nejedlo) Isselman.
At the age of one, her family moved to Newburg. She attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from West Bend High School with the Class of 1944.
On October 9, 1948, she was united in marriage to Walter B. Grotelueschen at Holy Trinity Church in Newburg. Walter predeceased June 10, 1995.
For many years, she worked as a bookkeeper and teller at State Bank of Newburg.
Marge was a member of the Christian Women’s Society at Holy Trinity Church, Women Of The Moose, West Bend Chapter 732, and the 25 Year Club of the Newburg Fire Department.
Mom loved polkas, shopping, working in her gardens and trains.
Survivors include her three children: Sue (Phil) Monday of St. Germain, Kay of Sun Prairie and Walt (Brenda) of Newburg; 3 grandchildren: PJ Monday of Wausau, Jeff Monday of Portland, OR, and Amanda (Michael) Polze of West Bend; 5 great-grandchildren: Cassie Monday, Parker Monday, Aiden Polze, Harper Polze and Quinn Polze; 1 sister, Lorrain “Polly” Schmidt; 1 brother, Jack (JoAnn) Isselman; 1 brother-in-law, John Grotelueschen; and 1 sister-in-law, Judy (Jim) Kocher; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Marge was preceded in death by her sister Rose Johnson and brother- in-law Chuck Johnson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, September 12 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Newburg with burial following in the parish cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends during a period of visitation on Monday at church from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Newburg Fire Department are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.