Marjorie ‘Marge’ Miller
March 24, 1938 – Sept. 30, 2022
Marjorie “Marge” Miller passed away with family by her side on September 30, 2022 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was born in West Bend on March 24, 1938 to the late Louis and Theckla (Winninghoff) Guth.
Marge graduated from West Bend High School in 1956. She married James “Louie” Miller on August 29, 1959 at Holy Angels Church in West Bend. Louie passed away on October 29, 2021.
Marge enjoyed playing cards and took that skill to the casino. She and Louie were knowing to seek out the best “Play and Stay” options in northeast WI. She was a gracious hostess and always put others before herself. Marge loved to collect recipes and was often experimenting in the kitchen. She was an avid Packer, Brewer and Badger fan.
Marge is survived by children Steven (Nancy) Miller of Brevard, NC and Lynn Sweet of Oshkosh, WI, grandchildren Heidi (Rad) Hudson and their children Piper, Penny and Rad II, of Fort Mill, SC, Joseph (Katie) Miller and their daughter Rosalie of Okatie, SC, Amanda (Jacob Fraser) Sweet and their son Lincoln of Hermosa Beach, CA, and Ashley (Jason Bagby) Bagby-Sweet and their expected child of Everett, WA. She is further survived by her sister Helen Krueger and brothers Tom (Susie) Guth and Robert (Rosemary) Guth, all of West Bend, and several nieces and nephews in West Bend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie, son-in-law Scott Sweet and granddog Murphy.
Marge’s family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation to Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division St., Fond du Lac on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to St. Vincent De Paul or the Salvation Army.
Marge’s family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Michael Jones and Mary at SSM Health Cancer Care, the nurses at SSM Health/St. Agnes Hospital on 4 South and ICU and the staff at The Meadows for their compassionate care.
