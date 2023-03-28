Mark J. Herrian
Feb. 26, 1961 - March 19, 2023
Mark John Herrian was taken home by his heavenly father on March 19, 2023, at the age of 62 years.
Mark was born in Bloomington, MN, on February 26, 1961, to Henry and Jean Herrian. He was baptized and later confirmed in the Christian faith at David’s Star Lutheran Church in Jackson. Mark was a graduate of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School in Jackson, and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in geography.
Mark was a meticulous caretaker, groundskeeper, and handyman, working for various businesses throughout the years. His favorite role was taking care of the grounds and athletic fields at KMLHS, his alma mater.
Mark was an extremely gifted artist who possessed a great attention to detail. He also loved music and had wonderful memories of playing percussion in high school and college. Mark had a special fondness for animals, plants, and nature, and he was happiest when working outside.
Mark’s family and friends appreciated his sense of humor and sharp memory, which made him an entertaining and gifted storyteller. He also rarely missed an answer on “Jeopardy!” His love of scary movies was not shared by all, but he managed to talk unsuspecting family members and friends into joining him at the movie theater nonetheless.
Mark is survived by his loving mother, Jean; his brother, Paul (Colleen) Herrian; and his sister, Ann (Thad) Jahns. He will also be remembered and missed by his nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends. They take comfort that Mark is at peace with his Savior in heaven. They also draw strength from the rock-solid assurance of Psalm 73:26: “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”
A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Morning Star Ev. Lutheran Church, N171-W20131 Highland Rd., Jackson. A visitation will take place on Friday, at the church, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will take place at the church. In Lieu flowers, memorials to Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School are appreciated.