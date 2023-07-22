TOWN OF ERIN
Mark Steven Kielisch
June 16, 1954 - July 20, 2023
Mark Steven Kielisch, age 69 of the Town of Erin passed away in the comfort of his home and with the love of his family on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Mark was born June 16, 1954, in Milwaukee to Anna M. (nee Schoenfeld) and Herbert E. Kielisch. He was united in marriage to Kathleen M. Kelley on January 2, 1981.
Mark was a graphic artist who enjoyed photography and working on many crafts especially with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing frisbee, coaching his sons’ baseball teams, gardening, has a love of trains and was a true Jimmy Buffett parrothead. Though not Irish, but by marriage, he loved the festivities of hosting many St. Patrick’s Day parties.
Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen “Kitty” Kielisch; loving children, Aaron (Erin), Andrew (Karen), and Ryan (Anne) Kielisch; cherished “adopted” family, Lisa and George Crawford; 14 treasured grandchildren; and dear siblings, Gary (Sue), Wayne (Judy) Kielisch, and Jane (Pete) Miragliotta. He is further survived by the Kelley family, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Anna Kielisch, and parents-in-law, Richard and Jean Kelley.
A celebration of Mark’s life will be coordinated by his family at a later date.
Contributions in honor of Mark are sincerely appreciated in care of Glacier Hills Credit Union, Mark Kielisch Medical Fund.
The Shimon Funeral Home served the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.