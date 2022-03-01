PORT WASHINGTON
Marlene E. Tesker
May 14, 1937 - Feb. 26, 2022
Marlene (nee Kohn) Tesker passed away at Harbor Campus in Port Washington on Saturday morning, February 26, 2022, while surrounded by her loving family. She was 84 years old.
Marlene was born in West Bend on May 14, 1937, daughter of Clarence and Erma (Dickmann) Kohn. Marlene grew up in West Bend and graduated from West Bend High School, Class of 1955. Marlene was united in marriage with her high school sweetheart, Donald Tesker, on July 14, 1956 at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. The couple settled in Newburg and began their family. In 1969 they moved to the Town of Saukville. Together they founded Tesker Manufacturing Corporation. In 2017 Marlene moved to Harbor Campus in Port Washington. Donald preceded her in death in 2007.
Marlene was a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Newburg, where she had been part of the Christian Mothers and the altar guild. Marlene loved helping others; she had been a 4-H General Leader for almost 50 years, a volunteer at Divine Savior Catholic School where she helped teach ceramics, and a Kettle Moraine Hospice volunteer for 10 years. She and Donald had been very involved in the Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion and hosted the event on their property for over 10 years. Marlene was an avid sheepshead player, an accomplished accordion player, an avid birdwatcher, enjoyed playing bingo and dominoes, making ceramics and occasional trips to the casino with family and friends. Marlene also very much enjoyed the many friendships she made while living on the Harbor Campus.
She is survived by her children Richard (Pamela) Tesker of Saukville, Diane Tesker, also of Saukville, Kathleen (Dale) Meyer of Lake Geneva and Barbara (David) Jentges of the Town of Belgium; 9 grandchildren: Eric (Amy) Tesker, Kyle Tesker, Michael (Mindy) Tesker, Douglas (Maxi) Meyer, Jennifer (David) Penfield, Crystal (Mitchel) Van Vleet, Dylan, Christopher and Alexander Jentges. She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren: Donovan and Joanna Tesker, Maxwell and Mitchell Tesker, Lilly Penfield and Maxwell Van Vleet. She is further survived by sisters-in-law Therese Kohn and Marlene Boegel, brothers-in-law Dean (Beverly) Tesker and Henry (Sharon) Tesker, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, brother Roger Kohn, and brothers-in-law Clifford Stoffel and Lambert Boegel.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 4, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 521 Congress Drive, Newburg. Father Richard Fleischmann will preside. Marlene will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Finbars Cemetery in the Town of Saukville. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 3, from 4-6 p.m. at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave., Port Washington.
If desired, memorials in Marlene’s name may be made to the National Flag Day Foundation, PO Box 55, Waubeka, WI 53021. Marlene’s family wishes to thank all of the staff at Harbor Club in Port Washington for their constant love, support and care. The family would also like to thank Allay Hospice for their compassion and kindness.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.