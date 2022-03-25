RUBICON
Marlene Louise Schacht
Nov. 11, 1944 - March 22, 2022
Marlene Louise Schacht (nee Yogerst), age 77 of Rubicon, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 22, 2022, with her children by her side.
Marlene was born November 11, 1944, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee. She was united in marriage to Lyle Walter Schacht on November 9, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Menomonee Falls. They bought a home in Rubicon and moved there to start a family. There they became active members of St. John’s Catholic Church. She was an organist for the parish for many years and was also a longtime member of the Christian Mothers organization.
Marlene leaves behind her four adoring children: Michael (Heather) Schacht, Laura (Michael) Eggleston, Renee (the late Michael) Barzano, Erin (Aaron) Kielisch; sixteen grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Also cherished siblings Paul, Mark, Peter (Heather), Raymond, and Henry (Maria) Yogerst, and Mary Rose (Eugene) Herther; sisters-in-law Bernice Bindrich, Shirley Becker, Sue Yogerst; brother-in-law Lloyd (Ruby) Schacht. She is further survived by many other loved relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Lyle; parents, Norman and Agnes Yogerst, stepmother Irene Yogerst; parents-in-law Harold and Erna Schacht; siblings Karen, John, and Rita Yogerst; siblings-in-law Edie Yogerst, Nancy Yogerst, Vernon and Marion Schacht, Armand Becker, Robert Bindrich; and son-in-law Michael Barzano.
Marlene’s legacy includes thousands of hand-crafted items. She loved to spend her time knitting, sewing, and crocheting. She started her many years of donations by sewing blankets for the SHARE welfare organization. Her talents also benefited the annual St. John’s Fall Festival. And hundreds of children had warm hands from the mittens that were crocheted over many decades. Local babies were gifted their first handmade blanket or crocheted hat as they went home from the hospital. Many other families have heirloom sweaters or afghans that continue to be handed down through generations. Scout mothers were thankful for her skills when it came to sewing patches on vests and sashes. Most recently she dedicated many hours creating items for the Shoe Box Club, an organization that sends toys and necessities to needy children all over the world.
Funeral services in remembrance of Marlene will be held at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, on Saturday, March 26, at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Justin Lopina presiding. Visitation for family and friends will take place from 9:00-11:00 a.m.
Condolences and tributes may be shared www.shimonfuneralhome.com.