CEDARBURG
Marlene Mary Schaefer
Oct. 13, 1935 - April 9, 2022
Marlene Mary Schaefer (nee Backhaus) 86, of Cedarburg passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, surrounded by her children at Ivy Manor Building 1 of West Bend.
Marlene was born in New Fane on October 13, 1935, the daughter of the late George Backhaus and Francis (Staehler) Schneider and stepfather Theodore Schneider. The family moved to the farm in St. Michaels. On September 11, 1954, Marlene married Charles A Schaefer of South Byron at St. Michaels Catholic Church, St. Michaels, the son of the late Leo and Ann (Kueckler) Schaefer. The couple made their home in West Bend until moving to Cedarburg in July of 1962.
Marlene retired from AC Delco of Oak Creek in October 2000, as a line person. She held many waitressing jobs in Cedarburg at Jerry’s Restaurant, The Victorian Restaurant, The Edge of Town, and bartending at Circle B. She had been a member of St Francis Borgia Church since 1962. She was a member of West Bend Moose Lodge 1398, Pork Producers Club of Washington, Ozaukee and Sheboygan County.
Marlene enjoyed Green Bay Packers football, Milwaukee Brewers baseball, fishing, bus trips to the Oneida Casino, bingo and playing cards, especially sheepshead.
Marlene will be deeply missed by her children, Joan (Neil) Swanson of Mesa, Arizona, Julie (Steven) Boyea of Port Washington, Mark (Ellen) Schaefer of West Bend, Margaret (David) Becker of Fredonia, Jane (Robert) Falk and Janet (Daniel) Mueller both of West Bend; 11 grandchildren: Steven (Jennifer) Swanson of West Bend; Stephanie (Tony) Quintana of Gilbert, AZ; Kelly Boyea of Chicago; Melissa (Rick) Roden, Mark Schaefer (special friend Emily Rose Faber) both of West Bend; Jacqueline (David) Papenfuss of Adell; Thomas Becker (special friend Tanya Petersons) of Cascade, Brittany Falk (special friend Adam Ramel), John (Tiffany) Falk, Cindy (Joshua) Lovato all of West Bend; Jacob (Emma) Mueller of Cleveland; 12 great-grandchildren, Cade Edgmon (son of Stephanie Quintana) of Gilbert, AZ, Cole, Vale, Tripp Swanson, Kendra, Brooke and Rhen Roden of West Bend, David and Jackson Papenfuss of Adell, Michael Falk, Pieper Falk of West Bend, Isaiah Mueller of Cleveland; two sisters-in-law, Geraldine Feucht and Kathy (Curtis)Rauch of Le Roy; brother in-law James Zautner of West Bend; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; daughter Mary Ann; brothers and sister, sisters-in-law Harold (Freda) Backhaus, Gerald (Shirley) Backhaus, Joanne (nee Backhaus) Zautner; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Ervin (Sylvia) Schaefer, Eugene (Mary) Schaefer, Joseph Feucht, Earl, Myrtle, Gerald, Corrine and Stewart Schaefer; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life for Marlene will take place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, 979 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton, at 5:00 p.m. with visitation at the funeral home from 3:00 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Final resting place will be at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Pioneer Road, just west of Wauwatosa Road, in Mequon.
A special thank-you to Ivy Manor House - #1 caretakers, Dr. Marsha, nurse Holly, Preceptor Home Health and Hospice of Germantown Team, Flip-N-Do Nancy Czuppa, for the positive kind, loving, care they all gave to Marlene the last 10 months.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family.