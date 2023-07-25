WEST BEND
Marlene Sue Bader
Sept. 27, 1934 - July 21, 2023
Marlene Sue Bader (nee Pearson) passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 21, at Ivy Manor in West Bend.
Marlene and her twin sister, Marilyn, were born at home in Wells, Michigan, on Sept. 27, 1934, to Mary Amelia (nee Buckland) and John Pearson, immigrants from Finland and Sweden. Imagine the surprise when there was not one, but TWO babies, with siblings old enough to be their parents! Marlene grew up healthy and strong, and she and her twin were the apple of everyone’s eye! She wasn’t just her own person, though, but one of “The Twins;” her dad nicknamed them “Merti and Marti.” They were in the newspaper, in shows and plays, and also got into all kinds of mischief because they were just too cute! They were practically inseparable until their high school graduation in 1952.
Shortly after, Marlene met the love of her life, Dick (Richard) Bader. He was visiting his brother two doors down from her parents’ house. As love blossomed, they decided to elope and headed south for Milwaukee, where Dick said there were better jobs to be found. In the next several years, their family grew as they had two children: first their daughter Jessica, followed by their son, Scott. Eventually life took them to West Bend, where they made their homes for the rest of their lives.
Even though Marlene and Dick lived hours away in Wisconsin, they regularly traveled to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to visit their families. Marlene continued being close to her twin, Marilyn, until her sister’s passing in 2015.
After her children turned 18, Marlene decided to find employment. She started at B.C. Ziegler, working there for 34 years and making many long-lasting friendships with her co-workers and managers, earning the nickname “The Legend” for her dedication to her work. Throughout her life she sewed and knitted clothes, including Barbie doll clothes, and cheered on the Green Bay Packers through the ‘90s. Then she switched her interests to the Milwaukee Brewers; on warm summer nights, you could hear her cheering the Brewers on through her open windows! Marlene and Dick also spent time traveling around the country, taking the two weeks of his vacation to educate their kids on the beautiful sights in the United States. On these trips, she was the co-pilot, helping her husband by reading the map and giving directions.
She is survived by her children Jessica (Tim) Gintner and Scott Bader; her grandchildren Victoria (Fred) Betz, Christopher (Rose) Gintner, Sarah Wood (Laura), Adam (Katrina) Bader; and her great-grandchildren Erik and Oliver Betz, and Ronan Bader. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews: Mary, Joe, Lori, Peggy, Diane, Linda, Randy, Johnny, Tom, Jimmy, John, Jill, Jeff, Lana, Terry, Barbara, Nancy, Greg, Mark, Tammy, Bruce, Duane, Denise, Elizabeth, Merrilee, Bruce, Ken, Robert; a sister-in-law, Helen Carlson, and many great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; her parents, John and Mary; her in-laws, Victoria and Bill; her siblings: Helga, Leslie (her only brother), Melba, Norma, June, Joyce, Janet and Marilyn; and their respective spouses.
Marlene’s family would like to thank the staff at Ivy Manor and Preceptor Hospice for providing care and comfort during her final days.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 4:45 p.m, with the funeral service at 5:00 p.m., at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. Burial will be held at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.