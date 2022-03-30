JACKSON
Martha Emma Liesener
Dec. 23, 1925 - March 26, 2022
Martha Emma Liesener (nee Ward), 96, of Jackson passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Cedarhurst of Jackson. Martha was born in Neshkoro on December 23, 1925, to the late Peter and Martha (Gley) Ward.
She was baptized Jan. 1, 1926, and confirmed April 2, 1939, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Neshkoro. After graduating as the valedictorian of her 1943 Neshkoro High School class, she went to work as a secretary at Cavallas in Milwaukee until 1948. On June 12, 1948, she was united in marriage to Roger Liesener at Capitol Drive Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. After 65 years of marriage, Roger preceded Martha in death on January 7, 2014. Martha and Roger worked together on the Liesener Family Farm and raised their 7 children with faith in God, love, and a strong work ethic. They retired in 1986 and enjoyed many years of polka dancing on Sunday afternoons. They were both longtime members of David’s Star Lutheran Church in Jackson.
Martha will be remembered as a loving, gentle, soft-spoken, beautiful lady who rarely complained. She loved her family and her family adored her! She liked polka dancing, "Jeopardy!," "Wheel of Fortune," playing Old Maid with the grandkids, solving the daily Jumble puzzle, Ritz crackers, good coffee and hugging her loved ones. Martha’s family has always felt proud, grateful, and blessed to have had the precious gift of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother in our lives for so many years. She will be missed.
As her granddaughter Kim so beautifully wrote, "We like to imagine the angels put down their horns and harps to pick up an accordion in the early morning hours of March 26th. The image of our Savior welcoming her home and Grandpa right behind Him, ready for a polka, puts a smile on our faces."
Those Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory include seven children: Kenneth (Elizabeth) Liesener of Belgium, Diane (Jim) Rodd of Ladysmith, Lois (Thomas) Van Cleave of Puyallup, WA, Raymond (Linda) Liesener of Jackson, Carol (Walter) Guhl of Jackson, Dale Liesener of Jackson, David Liesener of Jackson; daughter-in-law Dawn Liesener of Jackson; 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by her siblings, Estella (Ward) Dirk and Willard Ward, daughter-in-law Kim Liesener, and grandson Joseph Liesener.
A funeral service for Martha will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at David Star Lutheran Church (2740 David Star Drive, Jackson, 53037). The service will also be livestreamed and recorded and can be seen via the link on the David’s Star website (www.davidsstar.org).
Martha’s family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 11:00 a.m.-12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be immediately following the service in the church cemetery. Friends and family are invited to the luncheon afterwards in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials to David’s Star Lutheran Church are appreciated.
The Mueller Funeral Home in Cedarburg has been entrusted with the arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.muellerfuneralhome.com.