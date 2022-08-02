Martha Jane Bush
September 8, 1936 - July 27, 2022
Martha Jane Bush (nee Schanbacher), age 85, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving children. She was born September 8, 1936, to George and Viola Schanbacher. She married George W. Bush on October 14, 1957. They spent most of their lives in West Bend.
Martha is survived by her five children, Kimbra (Steve) Keith, George (Amy) Bush, Kevin (Deidra) Bush, Mark Bush, and Michelle (Tim) Pingel; 11 grandchildren, Julie (Nick) Burkel, Brian (Jessica) Keith, Kaitlynn Bush, Samantha (Seth) Omernick, Felicia Bush, Josh (Misty) Bush, Sara (Joshua) Burg, Gabrielle Bush, Sophie Bush, Kyra Pingel, Kaylee Pingel; and great-grandchildren, Kaleb Burkel, Kaylnn Burkel, Hayes Keith, Vaughn Keith, Dutton Keith, Emmett Omernick, Nevaeh Burg, Elijah Burg, Jheric Willi, Jayilah Bush, Jovani Bush, Kolton Bush, and Paxton Bush, Addie Bush, Ella Bush, Bently Bush, and Ryan Anderson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, George Schanbacher, Viola Schanbacher; stepfather George Magdanz; sister, Mary Mayol; and brothers, Frank Deline Jr., James Deline and John Deline.
Martha was lovingly cared for to the end of her life by her daughter Michelle. The family is so grateful to her for her sacrifice over the last eight years.
Martha was a retired registered nurse who spent her life caring for others, whether it was patients at Cedar Lake Nursing Home or her 5 children. Known for her gift to gab and spreading God’s Word, Martha was well read, and enjoyed writing in her journals, crosswords, crocheting, and tending to her flower gardens; but most recently, she loved her Drumstick ice cream treats. So please raise a cone to our dear Martha “Granny Jane” Bush.
A private ceremony and burial were held for the immediate family on August 1. A celebration of life for extended family and friends will be held on a later date; watch for invites from family. Memorials can be sent to P.O. Box 316, Allenton, WI 53002.
A Rose Behind The Wall
A rose once grew where all could see sheltered by a garden wall .. And, as the days past swiftly by It spread its branches, straight and tall
One day, a beam of light shone through a crevice that had opened wide .. The rose bent toward the light more and more until it was at Heaven’s door.
What a greater gift to know that one has passed through Heaven’s gate and into the tender care of God’s love.
Martha wants you all to know, “When God calls you - let me know, and I’ll leave the light on.”
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.