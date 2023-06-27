WEST BEND
Martha ‘Marty’ M. Gressen
Feb. 7, 1927 - June 22, 2023
Martha “Marty” M. Gressen, 96, of West Bend was given to God on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Cedar Bay West in West Bend.
She was born on February 7, 1927 to the late Edward and Stefania (nee Kranz) Weinberger in Milwaukee. On October 30, 1948, she was united in marriage to Theodore Gressen at St. Leo’s Church in Milwaukee. Marty worked as an X-ray technician at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee. In addition to her family, her relationship with God was a cornerstone of her life with her husband, Ted. They enjoyed worshipping Mass at Holy Hill, especially during autumn months, “when God used his magnificent paintbrush.” Marty belonged to the Cedar Community for decades, having lived at Cedar Ridge, then at Cedar Bay West in West Bend. She treasured her connections and time with both friends and staff, all of whom she considered her second family. Marty and Ted loved their time planting flowers for their Ridge family to enjoy. She also ran the Food Pantry at Cedar Ridge for many years. Marty’s sense of humor, optimism, and sweet generosity will be missed by all who knew her.
Those Marty leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son, Robert (Debra) Gressen; two grandchildren, Heather (Erik) Goellner and Nathan (Karla Larios) Frank; four great-grandchildren: Lilla Goellner, Anabel Larios, Ethan Frank, and Logan Frank. Marty was a devoted aunt to: Renee (Bob) Thompson, Heidi (Josh) Hoeft, Mary Baker, Nancy Anne (Mike Retzer) Sachs, Jamie (Kathy) Piekarski, and Robert (Kate) Piekarski. She adored her great-niece Amanda Thompson and her great-nephew Andrew (Kaitlin) Thompson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Gressen; her daughter, Bonnie Marie (Charles) Frank; sister Stefania (Julian) Piekarski; brother Edward (Susan) Weinberger; and her niece Julie (Richard) Fudoli.
VISITATION: The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1025 S. 7th Ave., West Bend, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
SERVICE: A Mass of Christian burial at the church will be at 12:00 p.m.
Myrhum Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marty’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.