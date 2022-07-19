Martin ‘Marty’ Anthony Ritger Jr.
January 1, 1948 - July 1, 2022
Marty was born January 1, 1948, in Allenton to the late Martin and Johanna (Aufdermauer) Ritger. A man of few words, as Marty would say, “I left this dump on July 1, 2022.”
He married his bride, Penny Kaetterhenry, on Friday the 13th, February 1998.
He graduated from Slinger High School and honorably served his country in the United States Marines. He was most relaxed while hunting with his brother Eugene. If he wasn’t hunting, he was watching NASCAR. He also enjoyed tending to his lawn and flowers. Marty was most proud being Grumpa Bear to his only grandchild, Jacob William.
Those Marty leaves behind to cherish his memory include Penny, who shared 30 years by his side; two children, Gregory (Nicky) Ritger and Jennifer Ritger; one grandchild, Jacob Ritger; three siblings, Eugene (Mary Lou) Ritger, Elaine (Lester) Weiss, and Rosetta Rick; sisters-in-law, Rosalie and Mary Ritger; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Marty was preceded in death by two brothers, Donny and George Ritger; three sisters, Pat (Vilas) Kreuger, Joann (Lenny) Westphal, and Joyce (Eli) Stoller; and brother-in-law, George Rick.
Please join Penny and his children for some refreshments while sharing memories of Marty on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., followed by military honors at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095).
Penny would like to thank the Jackson Fire Department in the many transfers that were needed and the time you let him enjoy the sunshine outside. Penny would also like to thank Taylor and Kelly from Horizon Hospice who gave such tender care to Marty in his final days.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marty’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.