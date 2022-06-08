WEST BEND
Marvel Jean Marquardt
August 3, 1931 - June 3, 2022
Marvel Jean Marquardt, 90, of West Bend was called home to be with her Lord on June 3, 2022. She was born on August 3, 1931, the daughter of the late William and Margaret (nee Shepard) Marquardt.
Marvel married Arthur W. Marquardt December 30, 1950. They spent most of their 71 years together in West Bend. She enjoyed taking care of all her grandchildren and she will be dearly missed by them.
In addition to her husband, Marvel is survived by her four children, Arthur P. (Monica) Marquardt, Diane Loggins, Nancy (Gerald) Bengry, and Sandy Marquardt; her seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
In honor of her wishes, no services will be held.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Marvel’s arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.