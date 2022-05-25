KEWASKUM
Marvin A. Zettler
May 15, 1957 - May 19, 2022
Marvin A. Zettler, 65, of Kewaskum passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital West Bend with his family by his side.
He was born on May 15, 1957, to Kenneth and Alice (nee Troedel) Zettler in Sheboygan. Marvin was a resident of a group home in West Bend, operated by Bridges of Wisconsin. He attended the Threshold in West Bend. Marvin enjoyed vehicle rides with scenic views, sitting in his recliner with his coffee, and action movies on TV. He also enjoyed relaxing on his outdoor swing, enjoying nature. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Marvin leaves behind are his mother, Alice Zettler; sister, Nancy (Larry) Kritz; a brother, Norman (Joan) Zettler; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many close friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Zettler.
A private family service in remembrance of Marvin will be held at a later date and his cremains will be laid to rest, where they will await the Resurrection on the Last Day.
Memorials in Marvin’s name to a charity of your choice are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to offer a sincere thank-you to the caregivers of Bridges of Wisconsin, Care Wisconsin, The Threshold, Dr. Sayjack, Dr. Schacht, doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Hospital, and Horizon Hospice for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home of West Bend has been entrusted with Marvin’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.