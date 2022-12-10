HARTFORD
Mary Ann A. Gehring
June 10, 1945 — December 8, 2022
Mary Ann A. Gehring (nee Schaefer), age 77, of Hartford passed away peacefully December 8, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice, Oconomowoc, after a brave 15 month battle with brain cancer.
Mary Ann was born on June 10, 1945, in Hartford to Lucille Schaefer (nee Beine) and Norman Schaefer. She was united in marriage to Dennis J. Gehring on August 14, 1965, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nenno and was a longtime member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Mary Ann is survived by Dennis, her loving husband of 57 years, and five children: LeRoy (Anne) Gehring and their children Jacob (Molly) Gehring and Thomas (Bobbi) Gehring of Hartford; John (Kristin) Gehring and their children Hannah (Kyle) Berlin, Kayla Gehring of Orono MN, Eugene (Christine) Gehring and their children Derik, Jordan, and Emily Gehring of Hartford; Al (Angie) Gehring and their children Raechel and Nathan Gehring of Hartford; and Sue (Scott) Mudra and their children Madeline and Samantha Mudra of Hartford; great-grandchildren Kimberly and Maggie Gehring. She is also survived by her three sisters and brother: Rita (Daniel) Fellenz, Beverly Brath, Norbert Sonny Schaefer (special friend Lynda Diener), and Darlene Becker, and her siblings-in-law, Eileen (Ruben) Gundrum, Mary (Ken) Gehring, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Schaefer and Lucille Schaefer; her husband’s parents, John and Celia Gehring and their infant daughter Emily Gehring; and brother-in-law and sister-inlaw Gerald and Mary Ann Gehring.
Mary Ann and Dennis both attended Hartford High School and met at a polka dance at Legion Hall in Theresa, after which they became high school sweethearts. They dated for three years, and their dates consisted of going to dances, often three times per week and to her favorite live music, the Bernie Roberts Band.
After marriage, Mary Ann and Dennis worked side by side on the family dairy farm for 21 years. Mary Ann balanced doing the bookkeeping for the business, raising five children and keeping the household spotless. She loved tending to her flowers and canning. Mary Ann also quietly and selflessly visited, helped, and cared for extended family and friends. Often with her young children in tow, she provided lessons in helping others in need.
After passing the responsibility of farm to the next generation, Mary Ann and Dennis traveled extensively to Europe, Hawaii and Mexico, and to polka festivals in Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota and South Dakota. Mary Ann helped to arrange transportation for 44 busloads of polka fans to some of these festivals, enlisting the help of her grandchildren to bake and package homemade cookies and treats for each bus. She made travel easy for people who would otherwise have been unable to travel by themselves, and Mary Ann turned many of them into friends across the Midwest, including one couple who met on a trip and got married. In recent years Mary Ann enjoyed escaping the Midwest cold – spending winters in Mesa, Arizona.
Mary Ann took great pleasure in caring for her grandchildren and watching them grow up together. They made cookies, played cards, baked, and canned. The grandchildren will always remember making enough Christmas cookies to cover the entire familysized dining table, with Grandma directing all of the activity.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. noon at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 State Road 175, St. Lawrence ( Hartford), WI 53027, with the Rev. Russ Arnett officiating.
Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Committal immediately following Mass, St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery.
Contributions received in memory of Mary Ann will benefit Masses at St. Lawrence Church and/or the Glioblastoma Foundation, in care of Dennis Gehring.
Gratitude is expressed to the team at Aurora Medical Center Summit and AngelsGrace Hospice.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.