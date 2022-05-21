WEST BEND
Mary Ann Irene Freida Brueggemann Yahr
Mary Ann Irene Freida Brueggemann Yahr, 95, of West Bend died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at The Cottages at Cedar Run. Mary Ann was born on October 31, 1926, to the late Walter and Laura (nee Lemke) Brueggemann in Mequon. She grew up on a produce farm in Mequon. Mary Ann graduated from Sunnyside School on Donges Bay Road in 1940, keeping in touch with her classmates and teacher Genevieve Dessloch for many years. She graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1944. Mary Ann went on to study music and graduated from State Teachers College at Milwaukee. She was a member of Delta Omicron sorority.
Mary Ann worked many jobs to pay for her schooling: child care/housework, factory assembly at Allen-Bradley, waitressing at a northern Wisconsin supper club and a camp counselor in the Adirondacks.
As a new graduate, she taught music at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. After Mary Ann moved to West Bend, she taught at McLane School and was an organist at St. John’s Lutheran Church.
On March 7, 1953, Mary Ann married the love of her life, Frederick Yahr, at Trinity Lutheran Church in South Mequon. The couple raised their five children in the Town of West Bend on Highway Z.
Mary Ann was a dedicated longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. For many years she played the organ, directed the choir and taught both math and music at St. John’s Lutheran School during the ’60s. She was active in Bible study, LWML, and Ladies Aid.
Mary Ann was an advocate for children with disabilities and supportive of Bethesda Lutheran Home where her daughter Barbie lived for many years.
Mary Ann was a loving wife and mother and had tireless energy for family and friends. We remember the sound of the sewing machine as she made beautiful handmade clothes for her children. She grew many varieties of beautiful flowers and had a sizable vegetable garden at a neighbor’s farm. She canned fruits and vegetables galore. Mary Ann made the best butterhorns and schnecks from scratch. She enjoyed travel, swimming and golfing and loved to play cribbage, bridge, and sheepshead (she always took the blinds with a competitive twinkle in her eyes).
Her final years were spent living at The Cottages. Her family appreciates the loving care she received from all of the dedicated staff.
Those Mary Ann leaves behind to cherish her memory include her children, Linda (Richard) Tunstall, Debra (Peter) Reak, Jim (Deb Buntrock) Yahr, Jane (Bill) Shepard; seven grandchildren, Craig (Claire Bartels) Tunstall, Melissa Tunstall, Katie (Dylan Reese) Tunstall, Preston Yahr, Luke Yahr, Erika Shepard, and Nick Shepard; four great-grandchildren, Viggo and Jurgen Tunstall, Zeke and Adelaide Reese; brother-in-law Tom (Lori) Yahr; sister-inlaw, Audrey Yahr; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred (https://www.myrhumpatten. com/obituary/FrederickFred-Yahr); her daughter Barbie (https://www.myrhum-patten.com/obituary/Barbara- Yahr); sisters, Ruth (Larry) Hidek, Gertrude (Bill) Bryant, and Florence (infant); brothers, William (Leona), Harrison (Betty), and Walter (LaVerne) Brueggemann.
A funeral service in remembrance of Mary Ann will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 809 S. 6th Ave., West Bend.
The family will greet relatives and friends after the service with a luncheon in the fellowship hall.
Memorials to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, The Threshold, Cedar Community, or a charity of your choice are appreciated by the family.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Mary Ann’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.