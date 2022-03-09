ALLENTON
Mary Ann Schellinger
Aug. 27, 1937 - March 5, 2022
Mary Ann Schellinger (nee Fehring) age 84 of Allenton passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
Mary Ann was born August 27, 1937, in the Town of Herman to Walter and Viola (nee Gundrum) Fehring. She was united in marriage to Richard Schellinger on April 25, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton. They had a faithful and happy marriage of 62 years that they shared with their family and friends. She loved her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially loved rocking all the babies our family has been blessed with. She enjoyed hosting parties for family and friends and always made you feel welcomed. She was a wonderful cook and could easily whip up a meal in no time. She enjoyed playing sheepshead, Skip-Bo with her grandkids, polka dancing, watching birds, gardening, going up to the cabin with her family.
Mary Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Richard; children, Arleen (Dale) Mantel, Mike (Cathy), Mark (Cindy), Merle (Cindy), Cheryl (Jeremy) Sandretti, and Allen (Krysta); 15 grandchildren, Jesse (Nicky), Mitch (Melissa), Tracy, Nick (Mary), Shanna (Andy), Troy(Megan), Brandon, Kaylie(Brandon), Travis, Jared (Haley), Brett, Makenzie, Matthew, Bennett, and Braelyn; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Earl (Elaine) Fehring, and Jerome (Nancy) Fehring; in-Laws, Gary (Mary) Schellinger, Joan (Don) Stangl and Susan Holmes. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Viola Fehring; in-laws, George and Marcella Schellinger; Janice and Virgil Weninger, Jane and Cal Castner, Gwen Sheehan and Duane Holmes
Mass of Christian burial for Mary Ann will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church (215 Main St., Allenton, WI 53002) on Saturday, March 12, at 2:30 p.m. with the Very Reverend Father Rick Stoffel officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the church from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
Committal in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Allenton.
Memorials to Resurrection Catholic Church or The Kathy Hospice in Mary Ann’s name are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family.