CEDARBURG
Mary Ann Verhaalen
Mary Ann Verhaalen (nee Spaeth), age 86, of Cedarburg passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 30, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of Lloyd Verhaalen for 65 years; loving mother of Doug (Frankie) Verhaalen, Linda (John) Taylor, Kay Roy, Keith (Karen) Verhaalen, Chris (Allison) Verhaalen, Rick (Amy) Verhaalen, Pam (Andy) White; proud grandmother of 20 and great-grandmother of 10.
Mary is also survived by her siblings Jerome (Diane) Spaeth, Sister Laura Jean Spaeth SSND, Tony (Mary Jane) Spaeth, Bernie (Trish) Spaeth, Ron (Helen) Spaeth, Rich (Judy) Spaeth, Lucy (Dave) Bingen; and sisters-in-law Ruth Spaeth and Mabel Verhaalen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Isadore and Lorraine Spaeth; daughter Barbara; siblings Henry (Laverne) Spaeth, Sister Gabriel Mary Spaeth SSND, Charles Spaeth, Alice (Merlin) Adelmeyer and in-laws Darwin Verhaalen, Adell (Frank) Friede, and a niece and several nephews.
Mary grew up in West Bend on her family farm, currently the Washington County Fair Grounds. She was a devoted catholic and volunteered in many capacities at St. Francis Borgia Church, as well at Lasata and Interfaith Caregivers. Mary always put faith and family first. She was witty, humble, and incredibly selfless. Mary loved to sew and bake, which she shared as a 4-H leader. She and Lloyd loved to listen and dance to polka music, travel to various countries, play sheepshead with friends and family, and play games with her grandchildren. Mary loved to watch and would never miss her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. She was a big Wisconsin sports fan.
The family thanks with great appreciation the caregivers of Home Helpers, especially Veronica.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 1:30 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 11:30 - 1:15 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to St. Francis Borgia.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.