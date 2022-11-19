Mary Anne Yahr
March 8, 1956 — November 9, 2022
Mary Anne Yahr (née Johnson) passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022, two days after her 41st wedding anniversary, with her husband at her side. Mary was born to Richard Frederick Johnson and Phyllis Anne Johnson (née Wilson) on March 8, 1956. She was raised in New London, graduated from New London Senior High School in 1974 and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in December of 1977. It was in Eau Claire where, on Valentine’s Day 1975, she met the love of her life, Ronald Allen Yahr.
Mary is survived by her mother, Phyllis; husband, Ronald; daughters, Tessa (Jason) Hermanutz, Becca (Tyler Gustafson) Yahr, and Sara Yahr; and one precious grandson, James Allen Hermanutz.
She is further survived by her mother-in-law, Audrey Yahr; 3 sisters-in-law, Laurie (Richard Kahl) Yahr, Beverly (Paul Probert) Yahr, and Nancy (Michael) Johnson; 3 nieces and 2 nephews; dear friend, Bonnie (the late Dennis) McGinley; and countless other loved and loving family and friends who will miss her greatly.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard, and father-in-law, Allen Yahr.
A visitation commencing with a short Rosary prayer will be held on Monday, November 21, from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend), followed by a Mass of Christian burial at noon. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, at Most Precious Blood Catholic Cemetery in New London at 11 a.m.
The best way to remember Mary is to visit a national park or historic site, participate in a Junior Ranger program, buy a souvenir coffee mug from the park, mail someone a postcard, and contribute to the on-site collection box — or make a contribution to Washington County 4-H Trust Fund (Extension Washington County, 333 E. Washington St., Suite 1200, West Bend, WI 53095) or the charity of your choice.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.