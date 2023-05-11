Mary Carol Barrett
Dec. 10, 1947 - May 6, 2023
Mary Carol Barrett (nee Kielley), age 75, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on May 6, 2023, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend following a courageous six-year battle with cancer.
Mary was born on December 10, 1947, in the Town of Trenton to Donald and Meta Kielley. She grew up in a small cottage on Wallace Lake where she lived an adventure-filled youth with her two brothers, Don and Jeff. She attended St. John’s Lutheran School before graduating from West Bend High School in 1966. That fall, on September 3, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Barrett (whom she met her sophomore year), at St. John’s Lutheran Church in West Bend. The couple then moved into a West Bend apartment and resided there for the next five years of their marriage while starting a family.
Mary’s first job out of high school was working as a waitress at Parkway, a drive-in restaurant. She would work there for three months before accepting a position at Amity. However, her time at Amity would end upon the birth of her first child, Beckie Lynn Barrett, on June 26, 1969. The birth of twins, Bethany Carol and Brenda Jean, followed on July 12, 1970. Mary, Ken, and their three young daughters moved into their home on Victoria Street in October of 1971. During the next few decades, Mary worked at West Bend Company and Glacier Hills Credit Union while also being a dedicated and regular volunteer at St. John’s Lutheran Church and School.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Meta, and brother, Don. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Ken; daughters, Beckie Brock, Beth (Jason) Hynes, and Brenda (Jeff) Dreher; grandchildren, Tanner (Mackenzie) Dreher, Braydee Dreher, Derrek Brock, Kylie, and Carson Hynes; a brother, Jeff (Cheri) Kielley; many other nieces, nephews and friends.
She will be remembered for her love of walking, reading, movies, sweets, baking, and her cats along with her dedication to her Christian faith and to her family. Her creativity, sense of humor, sense of style, contentment, and love for her family will never be forgotten.
VISITATION: The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 809 S. Sixth Ave., West Bend.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: A service of remembrance will be held following visitation at 12:00 p.m. on May 16, 2023, with Pastor Jeff Hesse officiating the service. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family thanks the staff at Kathy Hospice for all the care and support for Mary during this time.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Washington County Humane Society in memory of Mary Barrett.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.