HARTFORD
Mary Catherine Bessette
August 22, 1941 - October 6, 2022
Mary Catherine Bessette passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family at the age of 81 years. She was born August 22, 1941, the daughter of Alfred and Catherine(nee Lang) Gramins.
Mary Catherine lived a life time of loving her family and everyone she met became a friend.
She truly enjoyed many things. Some of her favorites were, going to Hawaii snorkeling, going to Packer games and cheering with the crowd, traveling to interesting places by train, having a lake house for many years and being the water aerobic instructor at the pool in her retirement community. Most of all she loved the Lord and living as a loving Christian.
She is survived by her children, Sondra Rae Kelly, Diane Kelly and Alfred (Rhonda) Kelly and her brother Gerald (Dolores) Gramins, and her sister Pamela(Dave) Haller. Also survived by 9grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews’ other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband’s Donald Bassette and Dennis Kelly.
Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, October 20th at 12 noon at St. Killian’s Catholic Church, 264 W. State St., Hartford, WI. Visitation is Thursday from 10 - 12 p.m. at church. A private interment will be held. Fr. Britto Suresh will officiate.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Hartford is serving the family.