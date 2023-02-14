BEECHWOOD
Mary J. Menzel
Mary J. Menzel (nee Williams), age 87 years, of Beechwood entered eternal life on February 12, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born on November 5, 1935, in Elgin, Illinois, to Owen and Mabel Williams (nee McAuliffe). She was united in marriage to Lester L. Menzel, Jr. on April 6, 1957, in Woodstock, Illinois.
Mary graduated from Woodstock Community High School. She worked at National Bank and Woolworth’s in Woodstock before relocating to Beechwood and becoming a full-time stay-at-home mom. Mary enjoyed bowling, supporting her family’s many activities, gardening, bird watching, playing pinochle, and cheering for the Brewers.
Those Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband of 65 years, Lester; six children, David (Vicki) Menzel, Debbie (special friend, Doug) Feuerhammer, Denise Nowakowski, Donna Reilly, Dan (partner, Cortez) Menzel, and Don (Lori) Menzel; 9 grandchildren, Jason Menzel, Andrea (Chris) Harmsen, Katie (Tom) Schellinger, Haley Nowakowski, Aric (Nicole) Reilly, Lindley Reilly, Bryan (Rachel) Reilly, Emma Menzel, and Ben Menzel; 10 great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Nolan, Josh, Violet, Autumn, Noah, Isaac, Eleanor, Audrey, and Natalie. She is further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her two brothers, William (Harriett) Williams and Jack (Virginia) Williams; grandson Samuel Nowakowski; and son-in-law Edward Reilly.
A private family funeral service will be held. Private Family Interment will be at McHenry County Memorial Park at a later date.
Memorials in Mary’s name can be directed to Beechwood Fire Department / First Responders (W8451 Hwy. S, Adell, WI 53001) or Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter (620 S. 76th St. #160, Milwaukee, WI 53214).
The family would like to thank Denise for the loving care for her mother for the final years of her life, and to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Beechwood First Responders and Horizon Hospice for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.